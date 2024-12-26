Second Continental Classic round-robin tournament ends

The final matches of the Continental Classic took place last night on the Christmas edition of Dynamite from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

In the gold league, Will Ospreay defeated Brody King, putting Ospreay with nine points and King with six on the chart. The Darby Allin vs Ricochet match ended in a time-limit draw, with Ricochet increasing to 10 points and Allin with seven. The other remaining gold league match saw Komander defeat Claudio Castagnoli, with Komander earning his first three points while Castagnoli finished with nine.

In the blue league, Kazuchika Okada beat Shelton Benjamin to earn three points and finish with 10 points overall while Benjamin remained with six. The final match was Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia, with Fletcher moving to 12 points and Garcia staying put with seven.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

