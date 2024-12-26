Raw’s viewership, Ricochet’s message for the haters, Gabe Kidd cuts a promo (video)

– Raw on Monday averaged 1,453,000 viewers; 0.42 P18-49

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Gabe Kidd Calls Out AEW wrestlers and The Company in His Latest Promo Leading up to facing Kenny Omega At Wrestle Dynasty

Gabe Kidd of NJPW tells no lies about AEW. pic.twitter.com/iNer1lOk0n — The Death of AEW® (@AEWFULWRESTLING) December 25, 2024

– Ricochet tells haters to stay off his bandwagon now that he’s becoming the face of AEW

I don't wanna see anyone switching it up. If you didn't like me before, you missed your chance! No jumping on the bandwagon now. Cheese Curlers! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 26, 2024

New York always leaves me with such a rotten taste in my mouth. It makes me really appreciate beautiful Las Vegas. Although I would never go back to Orlando by choice, I'm sure they will at least show me the respect I deserve this Saturday at @AEW #WorldsEnd aha. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 26, 2024

