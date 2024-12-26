Raw’s viewership, Ricochet’s message for the haters, Gabe Kidd cuts a promo (video)

Dec 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Raw on Monday averaged 1,453,000 viewers; 0.42 P18-49

– Gabe Kidd Calls Out AEW wrestlers and The Company in His Latest Promo Leading up to facing Kenny Omega At Wrestle Dynasty

Ricochet tells haters to stay off his bandwagon now that he’s becoming the face of AEW

