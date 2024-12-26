Jericho vs. Bowens set for AEW Rampage, AEW’s Collision viewership, and a Godfather note

Dec 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– While speaking on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather spoke about potentially returning to the company when Raw airs on Netflix.

He said, “It was hard because they’re so PG and, when they see me, the audience wants to yell, ‘Where’s the Hoes?’ You might see me down at … once they go on Netflix I wouldn’t be [surprised]. I mean, I’m still under contract. I’m still under contract with them so I’m sure you might see me pop up.”

– Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho battles Anthony Bowens this Friday night on what could be the very last AEW “Rampage” from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

– AEW Collision on December 21st averaged 635,000 viewers; 0.20 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Candice Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal