Jericho vs. Bowens set for AEW Rampage, AEW’s Collision viewership, and a Godfather note

– While speaking on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather spoke about potentially returning to the company when Raw airs on Netflix.

He said, “It was hard because they’re so PG and, when they see me, the audience wants to yell, ‘Where’s the Hoes?’ You might see me down at … once they go on Netflix I wouldn’t be [surprised]. I mean, I’m still under contract. I’m still under contract with them so I’m sure you might see me pop up.”

– Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho battles Anthony Bowens this Friday night on what could be the very last AEW “Rampage” from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

#ROH World Champion Chris Jericho presents another 'New York Minute' as he has one more gift to give in the form of a match this Friday at #AEWRampage! Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/xJfi1jAz1i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024

– AEW Collision on December 21st averaged 635,000 viewers; 0.20 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

