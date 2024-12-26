The annual WWE holiday tour kicks off today with ten events in five days.

The fun starts with two events, one at Madison Square Garden in New York and the other at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. On Friday it’s a live event at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and a live Smackdown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa. Saturday the action moves to Orlando at the Kia Center and at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. On Sunday it’s live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago and Kaseya Center in Miami.

It all ends on Monday night with one event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and a live Raw at the same time in Houston at the Toyota Center.

Tickets are available for all shows at Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

