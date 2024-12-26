12/26/24 ROH TV Recap
(1) Blake Christian defeated AR Fox
(2) Lee Johnson defeated Serpentico
(3) Tommy Billington and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Premier Athletes in tag action
(4) Toni Storm defeated Rebecca Scott
(5) Rocky Romero & Homicide defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
(6) MxM Collection defeated Dustin Waller & Kylon King
– Athena holds a Minion Explosion Meeting. Athena lets Lexi Nair know she is gone and it’s just her and Billie Starkz.
(7) Komander defeated Johnny TV to retain the ROH World TV Championship