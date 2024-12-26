12/26/24 ROH TV Recap

Dec 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

(1) Blake Christian defeated AR Fox

(2) Lee Johnson defeated Serpentico

(3) Tommy Billington and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Premier Athletes in tag action

(4) Toni Storm defeated Rebecca Scott

(5) Rocky Romero & Homicide defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

(6) MxM Collection defeated Dustin Waller & Kylon King

– Athena holds a Minion Explosion Meeting. Athena lets Lexi Nair know she is gone and it’s just her and Billie Starkz.

(7) Komander defeated Johnny TV to retain the ROH World TV Championship

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Promotion of the year

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal