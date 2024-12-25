WWE’s match of the year, Roxanne Perez reveals her boyfriend, and a Triple H note

Dec 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has crowned Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns from WrestleMania XL as the 2024 Match of the Year.

– Triple H has named Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan, John Cena vs. Bruno Sammartino and The Undertaker vs. Andre The Giant in his ‘dream’ hypothetical WWE WrestleMania card.

(Source: The Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart)

– Roxanne Perez announced on Christmas that she’s now dating fellow NXT star Drake Morreaux.

Morreaux played College football in the NCAA with the SMU Mustangs and McNeese Cowboys.

