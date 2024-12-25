Quick Recap for 12/25/24 AEW Dynamite on 34th Street

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom; New York City, New York

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Will Ospreay [9] defeated Brody King [6]

-Renee Paquette interviews the Hurt Syndicate. Shelton Benjamin almost gets into it with Christopher Daniels, but MVP calms him down and they walk away.

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Darby Allin [7] vs. Ricochet [10] – Time-Limit Draw

–This result confirms Ricochet will advance to the semifinals at Worlds End.

-Jay White talks about the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End. White says he will find his way to Jon Moxley and the title.

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Komander [3] defeated Claudio Castagnoli [9]

–This result confirms Will Ospreay will advance to the semifinals at Worlds End.

—After the match, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta attack Komander, but Jay White and Orange Cassidy make the save. Jon Moxley gets into the ring and lays Cassidy and White out with his briefcase. Moxley tells them this is the closest they will ever get to the title and don’t even deserve to lay eyes on it. Adam Page hits the ring, and then Cassidy hits Moxley with an Orange Punch. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat, and then White lays Moxley out with the Bladerunner. They all reach for the briefcase, and then stare each other down as Moxley is down on the outside.

-The video package for the feud between Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone airs.

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Kazuchika Okada [10] defeated Shelton Benjamin [6]

–This result confirms Kazuchika Okada will advance to the semifinals at Worlds End.

-Renee interviews Swerve Strickland, who is with Prince Nana. Strickland says he has gained more in 2024 than he’s lost, but it won’t compare to what he gains in 2025. Ricochet interrupts and asks Strickland if he saw what he did out there. Ricochet says he is going to do what Strickland couldn’t, and that is win the Continental Classic. Strickland says he is actually rooting for Ricochet and tells him not to blow it.

-Chris Jericho hosts a new episode of “The New York Minute.” He says he will gift one more present to Anthony Bowens, and that is a match against him this Friday on Rampage.

-Toni Storm defeated Taya Valkyrie (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

-The video package for the feud between Adam Cole and MJF airs.

-Renee interviews Adam Page, but Christopher Daniels interrupts. Daniels says if Page needs anything…but Page interrupts him and asks why he would need help from an office stooge. Daniels says Page has no one, and neither does he. Daniels says they were AEW before AEW was a thing. Daniels tells Page if he needs someone at Worlds End, he will be there.

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Kyle Fletcher [12] defeated Daniel Garcia [7]

–This result confirms Kyle Fletcher will advance to the semifinals at Worlds End

—After the match, Will Ospreay comes to the ring. He and Fletcher have words and stare each other down.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo to close the show, talking about Worlds End and how he will always be the king of AEW.

—

Final AEW Continental Classic Standings

Blue League:

1. Kyle Fletcher — 12

2. Kazuchika Okada — 10

3. Mark Briscoe — 9

4. Daniel Garcia — 7

5. Shelton Benjamin — 6

6. The Beast Mortos — 0

Gold League:

1. Ricochet — 10

2. Will Ospreay — 9

3. Claudio Castagnoli — 9

4. Darby Allin — 7

5. Brody King — 6

6. Komander — 3

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage New Year’s Smash, which will be the final episode of Rampage

-Private Party in action

-Anthony Bowens vs. Chris Jericho

-Hook vs. Nick Wayne

-Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa

Updated Card for Worlds End

-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW Women’s World Championship – Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

