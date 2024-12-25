Lee Fitting removed from WWE credits, Natalya and TJ Wilson celebrating 23 years together

– At the end of Monday night’s Raw, fans may have noticed that Lee Fitting wasn’t featured on the closing credits. Fitting was accused of making comments that objectified women, criticizing their physical appearance, and making crude jokes of a sexual nature while he worked for ESPN. Dave Meltzer spoke about this situation on the Wrestling Observer Radio. He said “His name was not in there. It was on SmackDown but at the end of the show tonight, it was not on. That’s the basic situation. There’s nothing new. The company hasn’t said anything nor do I expect them to say anything, but just that fact alone tells you something has changed, even if it’s just they don’t want that name shown on the screen right now.”

– WWE’s Natalya and TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) celebrate 23 years together this Christmas.

Many more to come ❤️ https://t.co/XhuxjIFnPa — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) December 25, 2024

