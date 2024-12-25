Jim Ross shares his thoughts on Joe Tessitore’s work as a WWE announcer

During his podcast, AEW’s Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Joe Tessitore’s work as a WWE announcer thus far…

“I got questions about Joe Tessitore, who does a lot of football for ESPN. He’s built himself a nice business, hasn’t he? He’s making some serious money. Gotta be making some big money with ESPN and WWE, two great clients to have if you’re an announcer.

He does a nice job. He does a better job than I thought he ever would this early, to be honest with you. So they made a good hire there. I didn’t know he was a wrestling fan. You can’t be as successful as he’s been and as informative, timely, etc., without being a fan. He has some product knowledge, and I have great respect for that. So looks like they’re building their announcer base. It’s a good fit for them. Joe does a nice job, and I’m proud that he’s representing our trade as well as he is.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

