CM Punk does WWE promotion at Netflix NFL Christmas game

WWE Superstar CM Punk showed up at the Steelers vs Chiefs NFL pre-game show on Netflix on Christmas Day to promote the upcoming WWE move to the streaming giant.

Punk, in a dark three-piece suit and blue tie, said just like the football world is excited to be on Netflix, he and WWE are also excited to be part of the Netflix family come January 6.

“I think we have a tremendous global reach that’s only going to be compounded by being on Netflix, and that’s going to reach a lot of people,” Punk said. “I’m very excited!”

The Miz was also one of the celebrities who wished Netflix viewers happy holidays during the pre-show, followed by a new Raw commercial.

Netflix is airing their first two NFL games today as part of their expansion into live broadcasting, with the Christmas Gameday graphic taking over the Netflix front page worldwide.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

