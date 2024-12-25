Becky Lynch featured in brand new Raw Netflix commercial

Before CM Punk appeared on the panel to promote WWE’s move to Netflix earlier today, a new Raw commercial aired which showed Becky Lynch.

The new commercial, which was filmed several weeks ago during a busy day with several WWE Superstars on hand, offered a quick glimpse of Lynch, wearing all black, with a graphic of a goat and GOAT on the back as she looked at the camera in a menacing look.

Lynch has not been part of the WWE roster since her final match at the end of May against Liv Morgan on Raw. Her contract ran out on June 1 and opted not to re-sign with the company at the time.

During her time away, Lynch joined the cast of the new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series which will air on Paramount+ next year. She is credited under her real name of Rebecca Quin in the series.

The commercial also featured Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and others.

BECKY LYNCH LOOKS GOOD!!! I’ve missed her. pic.twitter.com/vTS203O23v — Kat – Howdy’s Lil Helper (@dirrtymonsterr) December 25, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

