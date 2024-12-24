WWE’s Tribute to the Troops is reportedly “done”

WWE Tribute to the Troops is reportedly “done”, at least for now with 2024 breaking the yearly tradition:

“Yeah, no more it’s done… It’s just not been taped, they’ve got too many other things going on.

“I don’t know if it’s done for good but this is the first year they haven’t done anything with that. 2019 I believe they didn’t do a television show but they still did events and taped stuff, but this year nothing.

“It was a Vince McMahon thing and it’s not Vince’s company anymore. It’s not the type of thing you’re gonna advertise and say we’re not doing this anymore but it quietly went away this year.”

(source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

