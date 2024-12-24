JBL addresses Ashley Massaro’s allegations that were made towards WWE

After former WWE star Ashley Massaro’s death in 2019, an affidavit was made public where she alleged WWE covered up that she was sexually assaulted while on a military base in 2007. At the time, WWE issued the following statement in regards to Massaro’s allegations…

“At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait. In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander.”

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, John Layfield aka JBL commented on if he heard about Massaro’s allegations at the time…

“They’re horrific allegations, and I hope they weren’t true. I have no idea if they were true or not. I don’t doubt Ashley at all, by the way. I had no idea. I didn’t hear [about it] on the tour, but that’s not something that you would probably hear about, unless somebody had witnessed it or something. So I don’t know. I wish I could give you a better answer, but I didn’t hear any of it. I hope that it’s not true, but I don’t doubt Ashley. I don’t doubt anything that was said. I have no idea what happened.”

(Transcript: Colin Tessier)

