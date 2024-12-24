Iyo Sky advances in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title tournament

Former WWE Women’s champion Iyo Sky advanced in the Women’s Intercontinental title tournament last night on Raw.

Sky beat Natalya and Alba Fyre in her triple threat qualifying match and completes the final four with Dakota Kai, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark.

Both semi final matches will take place on next week’s Raw, with Kai vs Stark and Sky vs Valkyria. The final will take place on the Raw Netflix debut on January 6.

Could we see the IYO-Continental Champion become a reality? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FbPP0oVlKO — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

