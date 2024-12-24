Charlotte Flair and Mustafa Ali updates

– According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s creative team has been tasked with reimagining Charlotte Flair’s presentation for her return. In a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, they hinted that Charlotte will lean further into her “Queen” persona, possibly with a darker, more intense twist. WrestleVotes shared, “Her presentation will be different. It’ll be more towards the Queen type of gimmick, maybe like a dark queen… kind of like a little Seth Rollins-esque flair in her attire. She’ll just be turned up a little volume-wise.”

– Mustafa Ali says he has “good relations” with WWE, with “multiple paths” to a potential return to the company:

“I think there’s multiple paths, yeah. And the thing is there’s good relations there. The thing with them moving to Netflix is very, very interesting, because it just opens things. I don’t know how much the show is going to do. The show is going to change, as far as dynamic, as far as rating, as far as what they’re okay with.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

