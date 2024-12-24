12/24/24 WWE NXT Recap

– NXT kicks off with Santa Claus arriving

– Stephanie Vaquer defeated Cora Jade

After the match, Kelani Jordan comes out and attacks Cora with a Kendo Stick

– Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey by DQ to win the Heritage Cup Trophy after William Regal hits Lexis with Brass Knuckles

– Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defeated Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Fallon Henley tried to interfere, but was stopped by Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– Ashante Adonis defeated Dion Lenoxx with help from Nikkita Lyons

– Roxanne Perez declares she will defeat Giulia at New Year’s EVIL and continue her reign as the NXT Women’s Champion

– Announced for the last NXT of 2024

* NXT Year End Awards

* Kelani Jordan vs Lola Vice

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs Katana Chance & Kayden Carter in a Triple Threat Match

– Out The Mud beat The No Quarter Catch Crew, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the #1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles

– Santa Claus attacks Tony D and lays him out

Santa takes off his hat and beard and it’s revealed to be Ridge Holland

– Trick Williams, Oba Femi, & Eddy Thorpe meet in the ring and it is announced that they will face off in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Title at New Year’s EVIL

The three of them get into a brawl with Oba standing tall and holding up the NXT Title

Quick results:

WWE NXT Happy Holidays Match Results – December 24, 2024:

1. Stephanie Vaquer def. Cora Jade.

2. Lexis King def. Charlie Dempsey (C) by disqualification to win the Heritage Championship.

3. Unholy Union def. Fatal Influence.

4. Ashante Adonis def. Dion Lenoxx

5. Out The Mud def. The No Quarter Catch Crew, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in a Fatal 4 Way Match to win the #1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Champions

