Toni Storm prepares for the Hammerstein Ballroom (video), WWE considering PLE in Mexico

– WWE have discussed the possibility of running a premium live event in Mexico in 2025, according to a new report. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote: “There was at least talk week of doing a PPV show in Mexico City in 2025.

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE: Go behind the scenes as Toni Storm prepares for her NY debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fu9IdqnkGg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2024

Toni Storm prepares for her debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom, or “The Stein,” as she calls it

*Toni Storm is outside the Hammerstein*

“Huh, look at that, from Brisbane to the Big Apple, huh? I never thought I’d come to New York, let alone wrestle in New York,”

*talking to a fan*

“You going to the show tonight?” “Yea,” “good, good me too.”

“Phew, okay, let’s go,”

*she gets cut off*

“Sorry.”

“There’s so many great bands that have played “The Stein” the Stein i call it, I’ve already given it a name, Hammerstein, The Stein.”

“If these walls could talk, if i learned anything from the indies, is that shaking everyone’s hand is #1, you only get one first impression. So I just don’t want to stuff it up.”

“Hello, Hello, Hello, did we wrestle once in tuwumba.”

“Man, so many friendly faces, things nice, this is cool. Jerry Lynn, haha. Man, a Legend.”

“Oooohhhh, there he is, yes!” (as Tony Schiavone walks into the scene)

“So maybe I can like practice my entrance, make sure I don’t stuff it up, ”

“Rock On!, Give it one of these ones ”

“Aaahhh” *she’s startled by MJF’s music*

“I want it to be clear that I’m here to earn my keep, I don’t want to ruffle any feathers tonight, so I’m just going to change in the hallway. Just quickly change in and out of stuff before someone comes around the corner, don’t want, don’t want to scare anyone, I don’t want to flash anyone like Hello,”

Start at the bottom, work my way up, do my best, it’s going to be fun, you know?.”

