The Gorilla Monsoon biography coming in 2025, Smackdown and Rampage viewerships, more

– Sean Ross Sapp has revealed via a Fightful Select Q&A that the World Tag Team Championships will now be defended more often with The War Raiders are the current champions.

– The Gorilla Monsoon biography, Irresistable Force: The Life & Times of Gorilla Monsoon by Brian Solomon has been announced for a September 30, 2025 release from ECW Press.

https://brianrsolomon.wixsite.com/author/post/irresistible-force-on-sale-date

– Friday’s Smackdown averaged 1,326,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.37

– Friday’s Rampage averaged 227,000 viewers; 0.06 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

