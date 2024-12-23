Spoilers: AEW Dynamite on 34th Street results for Christmas Night

With AEW Dynamite on 34th St. set to air on Christmas Day 2024, the show was taped in advance on Sunday afternoon at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson…

* The taping opens with Will Ospreay vs. Brody King. It’s story of speed vs. Power early. They fought to floor where Ospreay was sent into and slammed on ring steps. They battled on the floor. Ospreay made a comeback and hit a big dive to the floor. King scored a two count after a cannonball in corner. Crowd rallied Ospreay. King mauled him with chops. Ospreay scored close two count with Styles Clash. King nearly scored pin with lariat. Lots of two counts. Crowd was loving it. Ospreay finally scored pinfall. Very good, entertaining bout.

* Darby Alllin vs. Ricochet is next. Fans threw toilet paper at Ricochet. Allin’s ribs were taped and Ricochet worked him over. Fans chanting Ricosh** at him. They battled to the floor and teased using a table. Allin missed a big dive to floor and crashed hard. Ricochet placed him on table on floor. He hit a 630 splash through the table. The ringside doctor checked on Allin who was almost counted out. Ricochet sent him into the barricade. Ricochet drove him into apron over and over. He began ripping tape off. He nailed a Ricochet. He’s really leaning into the heel.stuff. They battled on buckles. Allin nailed Code Red off ropes. Ricochet missed 450 springboard splash. Allin cinched in armbar with 2 minutes left. Allin nailed Ricochet but time limit expired. With the points, Ricochet advances to the PPV. Big chant for Darby Allin after match.

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH TV Champion Komander. Very competitive. Komander hit rana off ropes on apron sending Claudio into ring post. Komander sent to floor but hit Claudio with brass knocks. He passed Darby in aisle.so idea is Allin gave them. Komander rolled him up for the pin.

* Pac and Wheeler Yuta attacked with Marina Shafir. Jay White came out. Orange Cassidy hit ring from crowd. They cleaned house. Moxley hit ring and nailed White with briefcase. Big Mox chant. He said they were delusional to think they would ever be Champion.. Hangman Page came out and faced off with Moxley. Moxley was surrounded by his challengers. Page nailed Buckshot Lariat. White hit Blade Runner.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin. Crowd super into this. Chanting “Holy sh**” before bell. Very good back and forth action. Crowd super happy to see Shelton. Benjamin goes for tombstone but Okada escapes only to be yanked into anklelock. Okada escapes and uses a Cobra Clutch. Benjamin almost out but shoves him into buckles. Okada nailed flying elbow off top. He nailed several German suplexes. Benjamin returned with his own. Okada used small package for two count. Benjamin went for exploder but was nailed with Rainmaker for pin. Shelton offered a handshake. Okada gave him the finger…then shook his hand. That was great

* Taya Valkyrie with Deonna Purrazo vs. Toni Storm. Taya had control early. Storm made a comeback for the pin. Crowd loved Storm.

* Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana promo backstage. He plans to rebound in 2025. Ricochet showed up and said he’s going to win the Continental Classic, something Swerve couldn’t do. Swerve said he does, Swerve will be waiting.

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher. Slow building match. Fletcher stalls on floor. Garcia catches him with punches in corner but sent over to floor. Fletcher slammed him on apron. Garcia made comeback. They exchanged some stiff shots and clotheslines. Fletcher missed running kick in corner and crashed over the ropes. Garcia dropkicked him on floor. Lots of near falls. Fletcher nailed brainbuster on apron and sit out powerbomb for 2 count. Crowd was all over Fletcher. They went nose to nose slugging it out. Garcia unloaded with hadd chops but was superkicked. He came back to cinch in Crab. He puller Fletcher to center and cinched it in but Fletcher snatched his neck and slammed him backwards to mat. Fletcher drilled him with knee to face. Fletcher nailed brainbuster on top turnbuckle for pin.

* Ospreay and Fletcher faced off and had a quick brawl. Ospreay said his back is against the wall at the PPV but he has something Fletcher never will…the fans

It was also noted that Taz returned to commentary for the broadcast.

