Shelton Benjamin on his AEW run thus far, In bed with Karen Jarrett, and Dutt on Fletcher

Shelton Benjamin on his AEW run thus far

– Sonjay Dutt has dubbed Kyle Fletcher as not only the “future of AEW” but the “future of pro wrestling” as a whole.

– Shelton Benjamin on his AEW run so far:

“My biggest surprise is that the fans really appreciate what I bring to the table. I found that I have a lot of great chemistry with the guys I’ve been working. I feel like I’ve been having nothing but just great matches with pretty much everyone I’ve been in the ring with.

Just the fact that I’ve been able to gel so well with guys who I never have worked with before and put on great performances, that has been the biggest surprise to me.”

(Source: @ITRWrestling)

– AEW posted:

