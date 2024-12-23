More seats added to the 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE has added more tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with more sections on the side where the stadium was supposed to be tarped off opening up.

Unless it’s a WrestleMania, WWE uses half a stadium for their premium live events and then more sections are opened up depending on demand. According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, WWE has nearly 47,000 tickets out for the Rumble, with the stadium now configured for WWE has added more tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with more sections on the side where the stadium was supposed to be tarped off opening up.

Unless it’s a WrestleMania, WWE uses half a stadium for their premium live events and then more sections are opened up depending on demand. According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, WWE has nearly 47,000 tickets out for the Rumble, with the stadium now configured for 53,500 seats.

The cheapest tickets added are $150 plus taxes and fees and are in Section 400. The cheapest tickets are in Section 600, which is at the very top of the stands, with tickets at $125 plus taxes and fees. The most expensive tickets are second row for $5,100 and the majority of the floor area remains unsold.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

