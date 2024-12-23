Maximum Carnage Dynamite set for January 14

Dec 23, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, host of the January 14 episode of Dynamite, revealed that that week’s show will be themed Maximum Carnage.

Collision will also take place from the same venue the following day and will carry the same theme. AEW trademarked the name Maximum Carnage and a few others a few months ago.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, December 26 at 10AM while the general on-sale will follow on December 30, with both dates being less than a month before the two shows actually occur.

It will be the second themed episode of Dynamite in January following Fight For The Fallen which will take place on January 1.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunder Rosa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal