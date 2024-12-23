Maximum Carnage Dynamite set for January 14

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, host of the January 14 episode of Dynamite, revealed that that week’s show will be themed Maximum Carnage.

Collision will also take place from the same venue the following day and will carry the same theme. AEW trademarked the name Maximum Carnage and a few others a few months ago.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, December 26 at 10AM while the general on-sale will follow on December 30, with both dates being less than a month before the two shows actually occur.

It will be the second themed episode of Dynamite in January following Fight For The Fallen which will take place on January 1.

JUST ANNOUNCED @AEW brings you MAXIMUM CARNAGE with 2 action-packed nights of professional wrestling as AEW Dynamite AND AEW Collision invade Brady Music Center, 1/15 & 1/16! Pre Sale: WRESTLING 12/17 at 10am. Info: https://t.co/U04bvZTth2 On sale 12/30 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/oUjtbWMdsp — The Andrew J Brady Music Center (@BradyMusicCtr) December 23, 2024

