Joey Janela on the Costco guys, Asuka post new photo, The Great-O-Khan retires title

Dec 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Great-O-Khan has officially retired the KOPW Championship as of last night. The Wrestle Kingdom 19 kickoff New Japan Ranbo winner will be granted an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

– Injured Asuka shared this image on social media… Eyeing up all the championships upon her return it seems.

– Joey Janela posted;

