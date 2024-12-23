Joey Janela on the Costco guys, Asuka post new photo, The Great-O-Khan retires title

– The Great-O-Khan has officially retired the KOPW Championship as of last night. The Wrestle Kingdom 19 kickoff New Japan Ranbo winner will be granted an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

– Injured Asuka shared this image on social media… Eyeing up all the championships upon her return it seems.

– Joey Janela posted;

If you put Roman Reigns and The Boom crew in the middle of Washington square park unexpectedly a told normal civilians that they could only take a picture with one 70% would choose the Costco guys. Tony should book MJF vs Big boom AJ on the HBO max debut, and watch the ratings… https://t.co/BeUr0B90Ag — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 22, 2024

