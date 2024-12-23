Dustin Rhodes staying with AEW

Current Ring of Honor World and Six Man Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes confirmed on his official X account today, that he has agreed a new multi-year contract to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

Today I have signed a new multi yr contract with @AEW

I want to thank my boss @TonyKhan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been… pic.twitter.com/bKmZWrXVsi

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 24, 2024