Dustin Rhodes staying with AEW

Dec 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Current Ring of Honor World and Six Man Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes confirmed on his official X account today, that he has agreed a new multi-year contract to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

The Black Dahlia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal