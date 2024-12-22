WWE announces Rollins vs. Mysterio, Momo Watanabe qualifies for International Women’s Cup

– Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio announced for the WWE “Live: Holiday Tour” in NYC on December 26th.

– Momo Watanabe won her match to secure her spot as Stardom’s representative in the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, featuring AEW, CMLL, and ROH, on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome.

#STARDOM in Hachioji on 12/22

It was about as hard-hitting of a Fatal Four Way that you'll find in the sport of pro wrestling.

At the end of it, Momo Watanabe emerged as our entrant into the International Women's Cup w/ #AEW, #CMLL, #ROH at WRESTLE DYNASTY in the Dome 1/5 pic.twitter.com/7VbhxxcXS2

— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 22, 2024