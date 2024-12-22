WWE announces Rollins vs. Mysterio, Momo Watanabe qualifies for International Women’s Cup

Dec 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio announced for the WWE “Live: Holiday Tour” in NYC on December 26th.

– Momo Watanabe won her match to secure her spot as Stardom’s representative in the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, featuring AEW, CMLL, and ROH, on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome.

