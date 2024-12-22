ROH Boxing Day Brawl taping results including Collision spoilers

ROH Boxing Day Brawl spoilers from December 21, 2024, at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York:

Taped before AEW Collision:

Harley Cameron defeated Ashley Vox

Lee Johnson w/EJ Nduka defeated Serpentico

Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari w/Mark Sterling & Josh Woods

The Athena, Billie Starkz, and Lex Nair segment took place

Taped after AEW Collision:

Toni Storm defeated Rebecca Scott

Rocky Romero & Homicide defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Homicide was revealed as Romero’s mystery opponent. It was his first match for the promotion in almost three years.

Blake Christian defeated AR Fox

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, & Carlie Bravo) defeated The Iron Savages, Alex Reynolds & EVIL Uno w/John Silver

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet successfully defended her title against HANAKO

ROH TV Champion Komander w/Alex Abrahantes defeated Johnny TV to retain the title

After the match, MXM Collection attacked Komander. This brought out Orange Cassidy and The Outrunners to make the save and close the show.

(source: PWInsider)

