Nic Nemeth on WWE release: “Being able to get out of that bubble was such a relief”

Nic Nemeth has shared his candid thoughts on his final years in WWE, describing a sense of stagnation before his departure from the company in late 2023.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the reigning TNA World Champion, now known as “The Wanted Man,” reflected on his decision to leave WWE and how the release unfolded.

“WWE was so great,” Nemeth said. “I still had a year and a half left on my contract, and I said, ‘Please.’ I told them, ‘I’m not doing anything here. I’m just hanging out and doing cold five-minute matches.’”

Nemeth elaborated further, expressing concerns about maximizing his career: “I said, ‘I don’t know how much longer I’m a believable world champion for any other company. I might have five more years, I might have two, I might have ten, I don’t know. But sitting here collecting a paycheck and working for five minutes a week is not helping WWE, and it sure as hell isn’t helping me.’

“Luckily, they gave me the chance to get out of there because I still had time left on my contract. Being able to get out of that bubble was such a relief,” he added.

Since leaving WWE, Nemeth has found success on his own terms, including capturing TNA’s top championship and redefining himself outside of the shadow of his former company.

