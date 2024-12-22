Mia Yim, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch notes

— Mia Yim (via The Wrestling Classic) gets emotional explaining the reason she changed her name to “Michin” in WWE

“Michin is something I’ve had since I was a kid, from my mom. She would call me and my sister crazy, obviously. It was my choice picking the name in WWE.

A lot of people ask why I don’t go back to Mia Yim, and I’m okay with that too. But I want everyone to know that Michin is special to me…because of my mom.”

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended today’s Chicago Bears game…

Can always count on @WWERollins to bring the energy pic.twitter.com/JJNkMRj3p9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 22, 2024

pic.twitter.com/wIzHEBp6JI — I love Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins (@thelopez2023) December 22, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

