Mia Yim, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch notes

Dec 22, 2024

— Mia Yim (via The Wrestling Classic) gets emotional explaining the reason she changed her name to “Michin” in WWE

“Michin is something I’ve had since I was a kid, from my mom. She would call me and my sister crazy, obviously. It was my choice picking the name in WWE.

A lot of people ask why I don’t go back to Mia Yim, and I’m okay with that too. But I want everyone to know that Michin is special to me…because of my mom.”

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended today’s Chicago Bears game…

