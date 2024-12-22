Julia Hart’s in-ring return announced

Dec 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The AEW in-ring return of Julia Hart has been announced. During the December 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Julia Hart will be going one-on-one against Jamie Hayter on the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1, 2025. Also scheduled for the show is FTR and a partner against The Death Riders.

