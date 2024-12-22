Julia Hart’s in-ring return announced

The AEW in-ring return of Julia Hart has been announced. During the December 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Julia Hart will be going one-on-one against Jamie Hayter on the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1, 2025. Also scheduled for the show is FTR and a partner against The Death Riders.

Julia Hart is done with tricks and ready to demonstrate firsthand to Jamie Hayter at Fight for the Fallen that "The House always wins"… Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/K49oVosWc1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024

