Continental Classic update following Collision

Four Continental Classic matches took place on last night’s Christmas Collision from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

In the blue league, Daniel Garcia defeated Shelton Benjamin to move to seven points while Benjamin stays at six and second-to-last place. The other blue league match saw Mark Briscoe defeating The Beast Mortos. Briscoe is now at nine points and second in the table while Mortos is dead last with zero points.

Over in the gold league, Ricochet defeated Will Ospreay to get to nine points and top of the table, leaving Ospreay with six following yesterday’s loss. Claudio Castagnoli also sits at the top of the gold league with Ricochet with another nine points after he yesterday overcame Darby Allin thanks to his brass knuckles which he used to knock out Allin. Allin remains at six points.

The remaining five Continental Classic matches will be held on Dynamite this Wednesday with three gold league matches including Ospreay vs Brody King, Allin vs Ricochet, and Castagnoli vs Komander. And the blue league matches will have Kazuchika Okada vs Benjamin and Garcia vs Fletcher.

