AEW star reportedly suffers a concussion, R-Truth says his son to become a pro wrestler

– Dave Meltzer is reporting Bandido suffered a concussion on his first night back from injury at Friday’s ROH Final Battle event.

“We are told Bandido did suffer a concussion Friday night from landing on the back of his head doing a missile dropkick after the Chris Jericho win over Matt Cardona.”

– R-Truth says his son is going to become a pro wrestler so we have the next generation of Truth in WWE.

His son, Chris is 6’3 and 23 years old, currently playing basketball for Penn State.

“He is gonna go down there and train with Nattie first and then after that I am going to send him to Booker T.”

