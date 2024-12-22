AEW announces Statlander vs. Mone, Will Ospreay confronts Ricochet (video)

Dec 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– It’s official, Mercedes Mone vs Kris Statlander 2 for the TBS Championship will take place at Worlds End

– AEW posted:

