AEW announces Statlander vs. Mone, Will Ospreay confronts Ricochet (video)
– It’s official, Mercedes Mone vs Kris Statlander 2 for the TBS Championship will take place at Worlds End
Next Sat, 12/28
Orlando, FL#AEWWorldsEnd ppv
TBS Championship Match@MercedesVarnado vs @callmekrisstat 2
The challenge was made + accepted earlier at #AEWCollision, and it’s official:
In 1 week, next Saturday at Worlds End, a rematch of the Full Gear classic:
Moné vs Stat 2! pic.twitter.com/pyGQoMUTct
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 22, 2024
#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/Jl0N1vaU0P
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 22, 2024
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @WillOspreay confronts @KingRicochet about his questionable tactics during their Continental Classic Gold League Match on Christmas #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/4SCpN8tIjS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024