AEW announces Statlander vs. Mone, Will Ospreay confronts Ricochet (video)

– It’s official, Mercedes Mone vs Kris Statlander 2 for the TBS Championship will take place at Worlds End

Next Sat, 12/28

Orlando, FL#AEWWorldsEnd ppv TBS Championship Match@MercedesVarnado vs @callmekrisstat 2 The challenge was made + accepted earlier at #AEWCollision, and it’s official:

In 1 week, next Saturday at Worlds End, a rematch of the Full Gear classic:

Moné vs Stat 2! pic.twitter.com/pyGQoMUTct — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 22, 2024

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @WillOspreay confronts @KingRicochet about his questionable tactics during their Continental Classic Gold League Match on Christmas #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/4SCpN8tIjS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024

