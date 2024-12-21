WWE books Rhodes vs. KO steel cage match, Mysterio on switching Ripley with Morgan, more

– WWE announced:

Spend your holiday with your favorite WWE Superstars at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Dec. 29th! Don’t miss Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship!

DETROIT! Are you ready for @WWE? Don't miss Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and many more when the Live Holiday Tour visits Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 30! ️ Tickets: https://t.co/ajniEhbvod pic.twitter.com/ytjijkzpYg — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) December 21, 2024

– Dominik Mysterio (via No Contest Wrestling) says he upgraded big time by going from Rhea Ripley to Liv Morgan.

“At the end of the day, I upgraded big time. Let’s just say that I’m more improved with my Liv by my side.

I didn’t even think twice about it because that dude Buddy, kissed my sister. Yeah, it’s all a family affair.”

