WWE books Rhodes vs. KO steel cage match, Mysterio on switching Ripley with Morgan, more

Dec 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE announced:

Spend your holiday with your favorite WWE Superstars at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Dec. 29th! Don’t miss Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship!

– Happy birthday to…

– Dominik Mysterio (via No Contest Wrestling) says he upgraded big time by going from Rhea Ripley to Liv Morgan.

“At the end of the day, I upgraded big time. Let’s just say that I’m more improved with my Liv by my side.

I didn’t even think twice about it because that dude Buddy, kissed my sister. Yeah, it’s all a family affair.”

