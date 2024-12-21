WWE announces CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Brock Lesnar update

Dec 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been announced for WWE’s Holiday Tour at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, December 26th

– Brock Lesnar will not be returning to WWE any time in the foreseeable future. There have been no internal discussions of his return.

(Source: Chris Featherstone)

