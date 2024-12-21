WWE announces CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Brock Lesnar update

– CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been announced for WWE’s Holiday Tour at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, December 26th

BREAKING CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser at the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26! ️: https://t.co/t3oomQPbys pic.twitter.com/eCwAodojME — MSG (@TheGarden) December 21, 2024

– Brock Lesnar will not be returning to WWE any time in the foreseeable future. There have been no internal discussions of his return.

(Source: Chris Featherstone)

