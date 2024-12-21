The Sons of Texas to defend the ROH World Tag Team titles at Wrestle Dynasty

– The Sons of Texas defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on January 6th in Tokyo, Japan against The House of Torture at “Wrestle Dynasty”.

#AndStill ROH Tag Team Champions! Next stop the TOKYO DOME! pic.twitter.com/nmVypUiU2j — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) December 21, 2024

– Wrestle Dynasty will be streaming LIVE on the NJPW World app.

Here are the showtimes in the United States:

1/4/2025: 11:00pm EST

1/4/2025: 8:00pm PST

1/5/2025: 4:00am GMT (U.K.)

**PLEASE NOTE: IN ORDER TO WATCH, YOU NEED THE NJPW WORLD APP WHICH IS $9.99**

– Also announced…

‼️ ⭐️ ANNOUNCEMENT ⭐️‼️ Excited to announce I will be joining the broadcast team during #wrestlekingdom week for #STARDOM and #NJPW shows & activities! We will bring the best digital content, interviews, exclusives, analysis, behind the scenes and more for fans around… pic.twitter.com/MT0lE2xMdr — Emily Mae (@emilymaeheller) December 19, 2024

