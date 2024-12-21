The Sons of Texas to defend the ROH World Tag Team titles at Wrestle Dynasty
– The Sons of Texas defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on January 6th in Tokyo, Japan against The House of Torture at “Wrestle Dynasty”.
#AndStill ROH Tag Team Champions!
Next stop the TOKYO DOME! pic.twitter.com/nmVypUiU2j
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) December 21, 2024
– Wrestle Dynasty will be streaming LIVE on the NJPW World app.
Here are the showtimes in the United States:
1/4/2025: 11:00pm EST
1/4/2025: 8:00pm PST
1/5/2025: 4:00am GMT (U.K.)
**PLEASE NOTE: IN ORDER TO WATCH, YOU NEED THE NJPW WORLD APP WHICH IS $9.99**
– Also announced…
‼️ ⭐️ ANNOUNCEMENT ⭐️‼️
Excited to announce I will be joining the broadcast team during #wrestlekingdom week for #STARDOM and #NJPW shows & activities!
We will bring the best digital content, interviews, exclusives, analysis, behind the scenes and more for fans around… pic.twitter.com/MT0lE2xMdr
— Emily Mae (@emilymaeheller) December 19, 2024