The Sons of Texas to defend the ROH World Tag Team titles at Wrestle Dynasty

Dec 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Sons of Texas defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on January 6th in Tokyo, Japan against The House of Torture at “Wrestle Dynasty”.

– Wrestle Dynasty will be streaming LIVE on the NJPW World app.

Here are the showtimes in the United States:

1/4/2025: 11:00pm EST
1/4/2025: 8:00pm PST
1/5/2025: 4:00am GMT (U.K.)

**PLEASE NOTE: IN ORDER TO WATCH, YOU NEED THE NJPW WORLD APP WHICH IS $9.99**

– Also announced…

