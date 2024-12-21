Sports Illustrated unveils their year end awards

Sports Illustrated’s pro-wrestling awards for 2024:

• Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes

• Women’s Wrestler of the Year: Toni Storm

• Breakout Star of the Year: Jacob Fatu

• Match of the Year: Bryan Danielson v Will Ospreay

• Show of the Year: WrestleMania XL

• Story of the Year: The Bloodline saga

• Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre v CM Punk

• Heel turn of the Year: Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E

• Best on mic: Drew McIntyre

• Tag Team of the Year: FRAXIOM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

