Sports Illustrated unveils their year end awards
Sports Illustrated’s pro-wrestling awards for 2024:
• Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes
• Women’s Wrestler of the Year: Toni Storm
• Breakout Star of the Year: Jacob Fatu
• Match of the Year: Bryan Danielson v Will Ospreay
• Show of the Year: WrestleMania XL
• Story of the Year: The Bloodline saga
• Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre v CM Punk
• Heel turn of the Year: Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E
• Best on mic: Drew McIntyre
• Tag Team of the Year: FRAXIOM