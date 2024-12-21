NXT Live Results / St. Petersburg, Fl / Fri Dec 20, 2024

The Complete Results from the St Petersburg Armory:

Lexis King defeats Anthony Luke

Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for a future tag team title opportunity

Adrianna Rizzo defeats Nikkita Lyons

Eddy Thorpe defeats Dion Lennox

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors

Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Gigi Dolin / Shotzi / Zaria

Oba Femi defeats Drake Morreaux

Kelani Jordan and Stephanie Vaquer defeat Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Cedric Alexander

THANKS TO: @NO1BIGT_123

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

