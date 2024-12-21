NXT Live Results / St. Petersburg, Fl / Fri Dec 20, 2024
The Complete Results from the St Petersburg Armory:
Lexis King defeats Anthony Luke
Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for a future tag team title opportunity
Adrianna Rizzo defeats Nikkita Lyons
Eddy Thorpe defeats Dion Lennox
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Gigi Dolin / Shotzi / Zaria
Oba Femi defeats Drake Morreaux
Kelani Jordan and Stephanie Vaquer defeat Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez
Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Cedric Alexander
THANKS TO: @NO1BIGT_123
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM