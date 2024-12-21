Notes from Tony Khan’s Final Battle media scrum

Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni spoke at the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum.

* Ian talks about women outside of ROH and AEW to face Athena for her World Championship. Tony’s interested but doesn’t mention anyone.

* Khan definitely wants to bring AEW and ROH back to Hammerstein ballroom.

* Khan is asked if ROH will be on TV, They’ll be focusing on the simulcast in 2025, he likes how it’s working on #WatchROH mentions the library and history of ROH, he thinks there will be opportunities for ROH to back on TV.

* Khan was asked about New York, New York, and he thought it would be special and a part of the presentation for the “King of New York” Chris Jericho.

* Khan says Bandido is a great asset to ROH, and it was Bandidos’ choice to go to ROH.

* Khan puts over his World Champions, Athena and Chris Jericho. For their work around the Titles.

* Khan mentions Final Battle 2022 was the last time they seen Jay Briscoe, Tony also mentions it’s the 1st Final Battle in a long time without any Briscoe Brother.

* Ian tells Tony Khan that this means alot and then the audio cuts.

