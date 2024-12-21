ESPN interviews Scott Steiner (video), Red Velvet wants to face Mercedes Mone

– During a live interview on ESPN with Scott Steiner and Bron Breakker, the son of “Big Poppa Pump,” Brock Rechsteiner, made a big 27-yard reception in the background. The big play was discussed live by Steiner and Breakker, as well as the two talking about Rechsteiner’s plans on following in Steiner’s footsteps in the world of pro wrestling.

– Notes from Red Velvet’s comments at the Final Battle media scrum…

* She said she had to do what she had to do to retain.

* Red Velvet wants to face Mercedes Mone

* Tony Khan wants Red Velvet to face STARDOM Wrestlers

* She’s proud of her roots and being the 1st Columbian ROH Women’s World TV Champion.

