Drew McIntyre and Davey Boy Smith Jr. notes

– According to a recent report from WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has significant plans for Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Netflix era of Raw. The report stated “So with the recent return of Drew McIntyre, we were told from a source that WWE feels as though McIntyre is on the cusp, if not already there, of becoming a quote, ‘significant main event, upper echelon attraction’, and they attribute some of this to his work over the last 10 months with CM Punk. A source states that McIntyre’s viral comments on Busted Open Radio last week were not scripted in any way and that WWE loved the reaction to what went down. We are told McIntyre will be a huge focus as we head into 2025.”

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. is open to work with AEW in the future?

Davey Boy was asked the possibility of a reunion with his former tag team partner Lance Archer?! Davey responded positively and stated that maybe after his AJPW deal is up, he can maybe come to AEW?! He’s not against it at all. He hasn’t been approached yet, so for now, Davey is continuing to grow within All Japan.

Source: Hannibal TV

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

