DanHausen makes surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle

Dec 21, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

After being off AEW television for a year and absent from Ring of Honor for 10 months, Danhausen made a return at the Final Battle event last night.

The popular star interfered in the opening match of the show where Mansoor was battling Atlantis Jr. Danhausen came out from under the ring and confronted Mason Madden, giving him a low blow and then doing his usual curse thing, offering enough distraction for Atlantis Jr to pick up the victory.

The relationship between Danhausen and AEW took a nose dive in 2024 and the star admitted that the two sides had not talked for months apart from getting the go-ahead to work other indie dates. Danhausen was a big supporter of CM Punk, which might have played some part in him being somewhat exiled.

