Collision and Dynamite tapings at Hammerstein Ballroom this weekend

AEW will continue their weekend at the Hammerstein Ballroom tonight and tomorrow with a live Collision set for later today and then Dynamite tapings tomorrow.

The Christmas Collision will air on TNT live at 8PM ET but the Christmas Day Dynamite, titled Dynamite on 34th Street, will be taped tomorrow to give everyone Christmas week off.

The New Year’s Smash Rampage, the last Rampage for AEW, will also be taped tomorrow in conjunction with Dynamite.

Both tonight’s Collision and tomorrow’s Dynamite will be sold out with just over 1,300 in attendance.

The next time AEW is live again will be at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

