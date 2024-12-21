Athena hints she may spend some extra time in Japan after Wrestle Dynasty
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena commented at the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum…
* She’s very excited to wrestle in Japan for Wrestle Dynasty
* Athena hints she may spend some extra time in Japan after Wrestle Dynasty.
* She says it’s very important to showcase the women in AEW and ROH. She doesn’t see herself as a locker room leader but will help out.
* “If you’re good at what you do, there will be a spot for you,” Downplays her mean streak, references Batman and his Villians, mentions Two-Face..
* She likes to play the good and bad sides of herself.
* Athena jokes about getting Ian a Minion application.
* Athena wants to expel someone from M.I.T. and will do it at Boxing Day Brawl.
* Tony Kham says 5508 is boss as to why Athena calls him that.
* Khan is proud of her reign.