ROH Women’s World Champion Athena commented at the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum…

* She’s very excited to wrestle in Japan for Wrestle Dynasty

* Athena hints she may spend some extra time in Japan after Wrestle Dynasty.

* She says it’s very important to showcase the women in AEW and ROH. She doesn’t see herself as a locker room leader but will help out.

* “If you’re good at what you do, there will be a spot for you,” Downplays her mean streak, references Batman and his Villians, mentions Two-Face..

* She likes to play the good and bad sides of herself.

* Athena jokes about getting Ian a Minion application.

* Athena wants to expel someone from M.I.T. and will do it at Boxing Day Brawl.

* Tony Kham says 5508 is boss as to why Athena calls him that.

* Khan is proud of her reign.

