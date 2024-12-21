12/21/24 AEW Collision Recap

– Ricochet defeated Will Ospreay to gain 3 points in the gold league of the continental classic !

The crowd at Hammerstein are not fans of Ricochet’s

Despite he and Will Ospreay having the expected incredible bout, every move he hits he is greeted with chants of “you still suck!”

– “You have bigger things to worry about than me. Like spray tanner, a crack in the floor, a gust of wind, or perhaps a cavity. I heard that your dentist isn’t see you anymore.” – MJF to Adam Cole

– Kris Statlander calls out Mercedes Moné for Worlds End

Kris Statlander then defeats Penelope Ford

– Challenge accepted

Mercedes Moné vs Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship is official for AEW Worlds End

– The Learning Tree & The Costco Guys face off

Chris Jericho says no one wants Big Boom AJ or Big Justice in AEW, and want them to leave his ring, or else The Learning Tree will make them

Anthony Bowens makes the save and says he speaks for everyone when he says for Jericho to shut up. Bowens challenges Jericho to a match for right now, but Jericho declines

– Toni Storm vs Tyra Valkyrie on Christmas AEW Dynamite

– Jamie Hayter vs Julia Hart is made official for Fight For The Fallen

– Daniel Garcia defeated Shelton Benjamin to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

After the match, Bobby Lashley tried to choke Garcia after the match but Mark Briscoe & Swerve Strickland came out to make the save.

– Mark Briscoe defeated The Beast Mortos to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

– Thunder Rosa attacks AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May

– Claudio Castagnoil defeated Darby Allin to gain 3 points in the gold league of the continental classic after using brass knuckles

After the match, Will Ospreay came to save Darby after Claudio went to attack Darby with a steel chair to end AEW Collision

