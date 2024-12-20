WWE reportedly considers introducing a new Championship, WWE show discontinued, more

– Wrestle Votes reports WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa.

The Title would be similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock earlier this year.

– WrestleVotes also reports that all signs point to the “Ø” vignette which aired on this past Monday is for Pénta’s eventual debut with WWE.

The debut is likely to happen on the 1/6/25 Netflix Raw.

– This week’s NXT Level Up taping was the final one scheduled as the program has been cancelled, reports Fightful.

