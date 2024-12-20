WWE looking into adding more international premium live events in 2025

Speaking on the Sports Business Journal Sports Media podcast, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Chris Legentil revealed that WWE is looking into holding more premium live events internationally in 2025 and are working with Netflix to identify key markets.

WWE held a total of eight premium live events outside the United States this year, a record for the company.

“This year alone, we did more than half our [premium live events] outside the U.S…look for more of that when we’re in partnership with Netflix because we’re going to be working with them hand-in-hand to select locations across the world where we can grow our audience and hopefully gain some subscribers for them,” Legentil said.

In 2024, WWE held Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, Backlash in Lyon, France, King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, Money In The Bank in Toronto, Canada, Bash in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Survivor Series: WarGames in Vancouver, Canada.

WWE premium live events will be moving to Netflix internationally starting with the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

