The Rock on training for WrestleMania, Athena talks Mercedes Mone

– The Rock says training for his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 was ‘incredibly hard’ amid uncertainty about his status for WrestleMania 41:

“It’s incredibly hard. The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive.

“So, I went (to) training camp for WrestleMania, which was about an eight- to nine-week training camp,

“It’s really fast, and fortunately, I was able to get through it all.”

(Source: PEOPLE)

– During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Athena had the following to say regarding wrestling Mercedes Moné later down the line:

“I think when the bar stacks up, that is my ultimate rival. I might have met my match as far as creativity goes in the ring. That has to be a main event wherever it’s gonna be.”

I think Athena should drop the title to Billie tomorrow night, then head to the “main roster” & build her up to face Mercedes in Texas 2025!

(Source: Stone Cold Oh No)

