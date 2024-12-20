Punk vs. Reigns match being discussed, Jericho was a special guest on Gutfeld

Dec 20, 2024 - by James Walsh

– Fightful reports CM Punk vs Roman Reigns is being discussed for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

CM Punk would like to main event the show with this match.

– Chris Jericho was a special guest on Gutfeld. The show, hosted by former NWA Champion Tyrus as regular host Greg Gutfeld is off on paternity leave as his wife had their first child.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lady C

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal