Punk vs. Reigns match being discussed, Jericho was a special guest on Gutfeld

– Fightful reports CM Punk vs Roman Reigns is being discussed for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

CM Punk would like to main event the show with this match.

– Chris Jericho was a special guest on Gutfeld. The show, hosted by former NWA Champion Tyrus as regular host Greg Gutfeld is off on paternity leave as his wife had their first child.

Chris Jericho is on the Greg Gutfeld show tonight pic.twitter.com/sOSZ46c0He — LadyWinterSoldier (Queen of Chaos) (@WinterS32810060) December 20, 2024

