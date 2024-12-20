Live ROH Final Battle PPV Results

Live from the Hammerstein Ballroom (Midtown Manhattan, New York City)

Final Battle Zero Hour

– Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (with Evil Uno)

– HANAKO defeated Harley Cameron

– Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Capt. Shawn Dean) (with Trish Adora and Shane Taylor)

– Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) defeated LEEJ (Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka) by pinfall

Zero Hour: ROH Final Battle Pre Show | 12/20/24, NYC

Don't miss a moment of Final Battle, subscribe NOW!https://t.co/RG8qjGpWvs https://t.co/fSpT9UvKXq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2024

Final Battle

(1) Atlantis Jr. Defeated Mansoor

DanHausen made his return and took out Mason

(2) Katsuyori Shibata defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Bellington by submission. After the match, they followed the Code of Honor and bowed to each other.

(3) Black Machismo Jay Lethal defeated QT Marshall with 2 Lethal Injections

(4) Red Velvet used a wrench to win and retained her ROH Women’s World Television Championship, defeating Leyla Hirsch

– Jerry Lynn, Rocky Romero, and Christopher Daniels are the judges for the ROH Pure Championship Open Challenge

(5) Nigel McGuinness answers Lee Moriarty’s ROH Pure Championship Open Challenge

(6) Lee Moriarty beats Nigel Mcguinness to retain The ROH Pure Title

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

