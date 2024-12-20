Lance Storm on the return of Tessa Blanchard to TNA

Lance Storm recently spoke on Figure Four Daily on the shocking return of Tessa Blanchard to TNA Wrestling, which took place last week at Final Resolution. Blanchard’s return to TNA was a decision that was met with controversy due to the past allegations against. Storm also addressed the reaction backstage to the news, stating his belief that Blanchard is a “talented worker” and that she deserves “a second chance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Storm on Blanchard returning to TNA: “A, I’ve always liked Tessa. I first met her back at a NWA convention in Charlotte. I’ve known her for a long time, worked with her briefly in her last and my first TNA run. I do think that, at some point, people deserve second chances. I don’t know if mistakes, no matter how bad you make when you’re young, should follow you the rest of your life. I’m hoping it will work out for her and everyone. We’ll see how things go.”

On how people reacted backstage to her return: “It’s wrestling. Everybody is going to react professionally. If you were against it, you would probably avoid her. I only saw positive responses and interactions. Most people don’t want to make a scene, so if there were people who weren’t happy about it, they kept quiet. All I saw was positive reactions. Clearly, she’s a very talented worker.”

On how Blanchard handled the allegations against her: “I think she would have been smart to apologize, say, ‘I was young and stupid,’ ages ago because people have been forgiven for much less, faster. Not issuing that apology made it drag out a long period of time. Do people deserve a second chance at some point? I’d like to think so.”

